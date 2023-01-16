2023 Detroit Grand Prix announces start of pre-sale ticket sales

The 33rd running of the Detroit Grand Prix is gearing up for the streets of Downtown Detroit the weekend of June 2-4, 2023.

Officials are releasing ticket sales information and an updated map of the course.

GRANDSTAND OPTIONS AND PRICING

There will be nine reserved seat grandstands positioned along the 1.7-mile street circuit providing a wide-variety of views and options to experience the competition on track. Grandstand ticket purchases include admission to the Paddock. Ticketholders are also encouraged to visit the open-access areas of the Grand Prix venue including the viewing platforms along East Jefferson, entertainment and fan activities in Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza, access to Winner Circle festivities and the Riverwalk alongside the Detroit River.

Grandstand Details:

Grandstands 3 A-D encompass the wide hairpin turn in Turn 3 and are located on East & West Jefferson Ave

Grandstand 4 is at the corner of Bates and East Jefferson and faces north, located in Turn 4, featuring a right-handed downhill turn onto Bates St.

Grandstands 8 A & B are located in the Paddock on Atwater St at Turn 8, which features a left turn heading North onto St Antoine

Grandstand 9 provides ample views of the Finish Line as well as the unique double-sided Pit Lane

Grandstand 1 provides easy access to the Paddock and is located across from Pit Lane

On Friday, June 2 only - Grandstands 1 and 9 will be offered as FREE general admission seating as part of Comerica Bank FREE Prix Day. Tickets will not be needed for seating in either of these grandstands on Friday; seating is available on a first-come basis. Paddock access is not included with this complimentary seating.

Grandstand Pricing: View Price Map

Fans that purchase tickets by February 28, can take advantage of our lowest pricing, in addition to the best seat selection on the new Grand Prix circuit

Reserved seating options are now available for Friday, June 2nd (outside of the FREE Friday general admission seating in Grandstands 1 and 9)

Reserved seats can be purchased as a single or multi-day ticket; savings on multi-day tickets will vary based on seat location

Note: The two west sections (A & B) of Grandstand 9 will have obstructed views as you look west to Turn 9; Grandstand 1 will have obstructed views looking east. Ticket pricing has been adjusted in these locations. Both Grandstand 9 & 1 offer excellent views of Pit Lane without obstruction.

If you need assistance with your 2023 ticket order, please contact the Ticket Office at 866.464.7749 or send an email to tickets@DetroitGP.com .

CORVETTE CAR CORRAL EXPERIENCE

The Corvette Car Corral Experience offers premium parking at the venue, access to hospitality hosted by General Motors, unique experiences including tech talks, and the opportunity for Corvette owners to drive their own personal Corvette on the race circuit for scheduled on-track parade laps.

Corral parking will be provided on the lower floors of the Port Atwater Garage

Corral hospitality tent will be located on the rooftop of the Port Atwater Garage and will include food and beverage

Exclusive rooftop access provides excellent views of the Finish Line, Pit Lane and Paddock as well as on-track action on the east end of the race circuit

Corral Experience can be purchased as an add-on option after ordering a grandstand ticket.

2023 Detroit Grand Prix Map. (Source: Detroit Grand Prix)

2023 DETROIT GRAND PRIX TRACK MAP & SCHEDULE

The on-track lineup for the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will provide some intense and competitive racing on the new street circuit. The stars and high-powered cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES return to compete in the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix while the top young racers of the new-look INDY NXT by Firestone will race on both Saturday and Sunday in Detroit.

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will make its first-ever appearance in Detroit with the Grand Sport (GS) class cars joining the Downtown street party. In 2022, the Pilot Challenge GS class featured eight manufacturers, including Chevrolet, Ford, Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche and Toyota. The GS class features SRO GT4 cars with engines producing up to 450 horsepower. The powerful muscle cars of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will also return to the Motor City next summer, harkening back to the “Pony Wars” and the classic Trans Am battles in the 1980s and 90s, when the Grand Prix last raced on the Downtown Detroit streets.