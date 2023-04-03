2023 budget passes in Windsor with 4.48% increase

Windsor city council has passed the 2023 budget — landing on a property tax increase of 4.48 per cent.

That will equate to about $145 more on the tax bill for the average homeowner.

Council managed to bring that number down from more than five per cent by cutting some proposed staff additions.

Included in that final rate is a new residential road assessment plan levy of a quarter of a percent.

Also, the sewer surcharge will be going up by about $75 per year.

Some around the table wanted to see the increase at or below three per cent, but Mayor Drew Dilkens says the budget responsibly deals with growth pressures.

“I think this was a prudent and a responsible budget and I think the vast majority of city council have understood that within the time of high inflation, 40 year high inflation, they managed to get this budget well under the rate of inflation and not without cutting services,” he said. “At the end of the day, I think that's what residents expect. And we've heard it for fair reasonable, and we still deliver the services that they expect.”

Council also passed the capital budget, with a lot of funds going toward beefing up infrastructure on the east end to support the new battery plant.

Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis was the only councillor to vote against both the capital and operating budget.