It looks like The Road Hammers and Hunter Brothers won’t be coming to Windsor for the Chaps & Spurs Country Fest.

The 2019 festival has been cancelled, according to a post on their website.

“Due to recent unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, it is with deepest regret that we must announce the sudden cancellation of this year’s Chaps & Spurs Country Fest – Windsor 2019,” said the post.

Organizers say ticket purchasers will be receiving an email in the upcoming days, and a full refund will be automatically issued to all those who purchased advance tickets.

Hunter Brothers were scheduled to perform on Friday and the Road Hammers were the headliners on Saturday. Many other country acts were also booked to perform the two-day festival at Lanspeary Park.

The event was nominated best music festival by Tourism Windsor-Essex-Pelee Island in 2017 and 2018.