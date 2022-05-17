20-year-old pleads guilty to killing dog in Chatham, Ont. shooting last year

A guilty plea to killing a dog was entered in a Chatham courtroom on Tuesday, following what police called a targeted shooting last January.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a “disturbance” outside a Harvey Street home around 6 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2021.

Two people also received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries, and a third person was shot at but not wounded following the incident.

At the time, five suspects were identified and officers used social media and the public’s assistance to locate the persons of interest.

Terry Jamal St. Hill, 20, entered the guilty plea on video while in custody in Penetanguishene.

St. Hill was arrested in Thunder Bay on a Canada-wide warrant May 7, 2021, and was charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Co-accused, 21-year-old Rylie Dejonge-Vandusen and 19-year-old Brianna Gardiner, were also charged with attempted murder, two other suspects were also charged, but they can’t be named because they were minors at the time of the incident, and a publication ban prevents further information from being made public.

St. Hill returns to court May 31 to set a date for sentencing submissions and a presentence report is scheduled for July, 26.

St. Hill remains in remand until that date.