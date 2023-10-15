20 bikes valued at $15K allegedly stolen from Walkerville non-profit

Staffers at a non-profit community bike shop in Walkerville say they are disappointed following a break-in over the weekend – one day before they were set to move.

The Bike Kitchen was broken into Saturday. The shop was expected to move Sunday from Monmouth Street to Walker Road.

Lori Newton, executive director of Bike Windsor-Essex and the Bike Kitchen, said she is overwhelmed by the incident.

“It’s very violating,” Newton said. “Anybody who’s been robbed knows that feeling of someone being in your space and taking your things.”

Upwards of 20 bikes were stolen, valued at around $15,000.

“We have seen some of the bikes, at least a couple of the bikes that we think are ours, on Facebook Marketplace,” Newton said. “We’ve let Windsor police know. We’re so hopeful something will come of that. We’ll see.”

The setback, she added, will likely slow their operations for one week.

“The theft set us back a day, leaving us in scramble mode. Now, we have to set everything up over there and we’re over-obsessed with security. We are so grateful to the community for reaching out," said Newton, adding she expects to be fully operational by next weekend.

