$20,000 in cocaine and cash seized in Kingsville drug bust

Two Kingsville residents are facing charges after about $20,000 in cocaine and cash were seized in Kingsville.

Members of the OPP, Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, Emergency Response Team and OPP Canine Services executed a search warrant at a Dix Alley address on Friday.

During the search warrant, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and currency, total approximate value of $20,900. Two people were taken into custody without incident and are facing charges.

A 46-year-old Kingsville man is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

A 39-year-old Kingsville woman is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor at a later date.

If you have information on this or any other crimes, OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.