WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICH. -- Kraft Heinz says some workers at a western Michigan facility are quarantined after two tested positive for COVID-19 and three others are presumed to have the virus.

Spokesman Michael Mullen says the food production plant in Holland was closed Sunday for cleaning and reopened Monday.

A union representing 227 employees at the facility says Kraft Heinz has been slow to provide personal protective equipment to workers and has tied bonus pay to attendance, thus encouraging workers to work when they are sick.

It says workers were told to use vacation days for quarantine after exposure to infected colleagues.

Mullen says this is no longer the case.