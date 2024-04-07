2 teens charged after pointing airsoft handgun at residence

Two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly pointing an airsoft handgun at a residence in Wallaceburg on Saturday night.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 9:25pm on Saturday, police were dispatched to a residence in Wallaceburg following a report that two people were inside a vehicle and were pointing a firearm at a residence.

Upon arrival, police located the vehicle and arrested two male youths, aged 16 and 17, for point firearm and weapons dangerous.

An airsoft handgun was seized from the vehicle.

Police said there are no concerns for public safety due to it being an isolated incident.

The two youths were released on an undertaking with a future court date.