2 teens charged after pointing airsoft handgun at residence
Two teenagers are facing charges after allegedly pointing an airsoft handgun at a residence in Wallaceburg on Saturday night.
According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 9:25pm on Saturday, police were dispatched to a residence in Wallaceburg following a report that two people were inside a vehicle and were pointing a firearm at a residence.
Upon arrival, police located the vehicle and arrested two male youths, aged 16 and 17, for point firearm and weapons dangerous.
An airsoft handgun was seized from the vehicle.
Police said there are no concerns for public safety due to it being an isolated incident.
The two youths were released on an undertaking with a future court date.
Diplomatic crisis erupts between Poland and Israel following killing of Polish aid worker in Gaza
A new diplomatic crisis between Poland and Israel has erupted following the death of a Polish aid worker in Gaza, with the Polish president on Thursday denouncing a comment by the Israeli ambassador as "outrageous" and the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw saying it was summoning him for a meeting.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Will it be cloudy during Monday's solar eclipse? Environment Canada seems to think so
Weather forecasts are predicting that cities along the path of totality during Monday's solar eclipse will have clouds that could obstruct the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than eight million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
Man stabbed and dumped at a Montreal hospital, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a man with stab wounds was dropped off at a hospital on Sunday morning.
5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
Nova Scotia premier joins calls for meeting with Trudeau about carbon pricing
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has joined a call from leaders across the country asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss carbon pricing.
The world's oldest man says the secret to his longevity is luck, plus regular fish and chips
The world's oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday.
Free solar eclipse glasses giveaway in Kitchener draws hundreds
People were up bright and early to try to get their hands on some highly coveted solar eclipse glasses ahead of Monday’s once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
Driver kills employee at Elora business
A 67 year-old man from Fergus has died after he was hit by a driver at an Elora business.
Two employees hurt during robbery at Fairview Park Mall
Waterloo regional police are trying to identify a man after two employees were hurt during a robbery in Kitchener.
A promotion giving away free solar eclipse glasses was a success, but not all were happy
The great solar eclipse glasses giveaway was just like the eclipse will be on Monday -- once it started there was no stopping it, and when it was done there were a few disappointed people.
London police investigating 'serious' crash between motorcycle, vehicle
London police are investigating following a serious collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
'It’s important to know that we have that support': Black graduation ceremony held for Western University students
It’s not an event on the scale of most Western University convocation ceremonies, but for those gathered a Wemple Hall at King’s University College it may have had even more significance.
Local firefighters skate to raise money for mental health
Local firefighters came together this weekend for the second annual Ishkode Cup to raise money for mental health.
-
EXCLUSIVE Canadian pilot who exposed Dominican Republic drug trafficking operation suing federal government, Pivot Airlines
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
Two men fined $2K each for illegal baitfish sales in northern Ont.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
Another impaired driver caught on Hwy 11, police say
A 25-year-old Hearst woman is charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
Sault Ste. Marie also exceeds 2023 housing targets
Ontario’s Associate Minister of Housing Rob Flack presented the City of Sault Ste. Marie with a cheque for $600,000 on Friday to invest in housing and infrastructure.
'Huge loss': Fire destroys band office in northern Ontario First Nation
Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a First Nation band office in northern Ontario.
Maple Weekend 2024: Ontarians head to the bush for sweet celebrations
It is Maple Weekend in Ontario and events are scheduled across the province to celebrate the region’s favourite pancake topping.
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
'Pack your patience and be courteous': OPP shares checklist for those hitting the highways on eclipse day
The Ontario Provincial Police says highways in eastern Ontario are expected to be busy before and after Monday's eclipse.
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': Next major eclipse in Toronto won't happen for another 120 years
A GTA professor says the upcoming major eclipse is quite literally a “once-in a lifetime event” as the last time it happened in the Toronto region was 1925 and the next one is expected to be in 2144.
Impaired driver charged and injured after crashing into tree in Scarborough neighbourhood: police
A person has been sent to hospital and is facing charges after crashing into a tree while driving under the influence in a residential area in Scarborough, police say.
Quebec solidaire calls on government to create an emergency fund for farmers
In response to the current crisis in Quebec's agricultural sector, Quebec solidaire (QS) is calling on the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government to create an emergency fund for farmers ahead of the harvest season.
School in St. Jerome, Que. forced to toss thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses
A school in Saint-Jerome, Que. was forced to toss out thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses that were purchased on Amazon.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Hair straightener the cause of one of two fires in Winnipeg Saturday night
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Saturday with crews responding to two fires, including one that was caused by a hair straightener.
21-year-old facing charges after robbery at Winnipeg outlet mall
A 21-year-old man is facing several charges following a robbery at Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Friday.
Paw-sitive experience: Winnipeg Humane Society’s puppy yoga returns
Puppy yoga classes are back at the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS), giving participants the chance to get fit with some furry friends.
'I just thought it was foolish': St. Albert woman collects thousands of signatures against Millenium Park plans
Thousands of St. Albertans have weighed in on a new park some say is not worth the financial or environmental impact.
'It's painful for a parent': Mother protests in support of son with autism who was arrested while playing
The mother of a teen with autism who was arrested by RCMP while playing says she has never received an apology.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash near Edmonton International Airport Friday
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night near the Edmonton International Airport.
Saturday night Calgary Gala raises over $1.6 million to keep STARS Air Ambulance flying
STARS Air Ambulance is the lifeline for Albertans needing immediate, critical, lifesaving medical help and that’s especially true for the energy industry.
Oilers keep rolling with 4-2 victory over reeling Flames
Led by a clutch power play and 33 saves from Calvin Pickard, Edmonton inched closer to top spot in the NHL's Pacific Division on Saturday.
Calgary rally for Ukraine skies to be held Sunday afternoon
A rally to defend Ukrainian skies will be held Sunday afternoon in Calgary.
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
First look at memorial D-Day statue takes place, honouring Royal Regina Rifles
Members of the Royal Regina Rifles along with many dignitaries gathered on the grounds of the legislature Saturday for the first look at a new memorial statue.
Interested in starting a garden? Here are some tips for beginners
Now that spring is here, some people may be thinking about starting a garden but don’t know where to start.
Crews battle large fire at mill in Delta
Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze at a lumber mill in Delta after a large pile of wood caught fire overnight Sunday.
Kempe, Moore get Kings closer to playoff spot with 6-3 victory over Canucks
Adrian Kempe had two goals and an assist, Trevor Moore reached 30 goals for the first time in his career and the Los Angeles Kings got closer to wrapping up a playoff spot with a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.
Federal Liberals announce billions to build Canada's AI capacity
The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.
Langford park closed after person drops off 'explosive material': RCMP
The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.
How A.I. and underwater microphones are protecting whales in B.C.
On a two-kilometre stretch of Boundary Pass near Saturna Island, underwater microphones known as hydrophones are used to capture whales in action. It’s a practice that’s been in place for years, but newly implemented technology is helping give mariners a heads up when a whale could be in their path.
On-reserve child poverty more than double B.C.'s average, according to data
In late February the First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society released their annual Poverty Report Card, announcing that in 2021, 14 per cent of children were living in poverty - while on reserves this is more than double the provincial rate.
Montreal Canadians superstar Carey Price on his life outside of hockey during visit to Halifax
NHL superstar and goalie for the Montreal Canadians, Carey Price, was recently in Halifax to take part in the Progress Club’s Sports Charity Dinner, which raises money for various charities around the city.
Nova Scotia premier joins calls for meeting with Trudeau about carbon pricing
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has joined a call from leaders across the country asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss carbon pricing.
'Women are getting paid and they're playing their favourite sport': recent women’s sports shattering viewing records
March Madness comes to a close this weekend, and this year on the women’s side, it’s been a ratings blockbuster.
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.