2 people sent to hospital after collision on Highway 401
Emergency services on the scene of a crash on Highway 401 near Dougall Parkway, Dec. 20, 2021. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)
Two people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle collision Monday afternoon on Highway 401, according to police.
Around 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene, between the Dougall and Provincial off-ramps, on the westbound side of the 401.
The collision forced traffic to be redirected until the road was reopened around 8:15 p.m.