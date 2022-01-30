2 people displaced after Moy Ave. fire
Emergency services on scene of a fire on Moy Avenue in Windsor, Ont., Jan. 29, 2022. (Michelle Maluske / CTV News)
Two people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $80,000 after a house fire in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday evening.
According to Windsor fire, crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of Moy Ave. just before 5 p.m.
An investigator attended the scene and reports that the cause of the blaze is undetermined.
No injuries were reported.