2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
CTV Windsor Published Friday, July 16, 2021 9:50AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on July 2, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19 but overall a net increase of zero after routine data clean up of historical cases.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,846 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,389 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 1 case is community acquired
- 1 case is still under investigation
There are 3 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.
The health unit website says 1,988 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- A total of 504,493 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 76.% of WEC adults have received at least 1 dose
- 79.8% of adults in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
- 61.8% of WEC adults are fully vaccinated
- 60.5% of adults in Ontario are fully vaccinated