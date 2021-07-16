WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19 but overall a net increase of zero after routine data clean up of historical cases.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,846 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,389 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

1 case is community acquired

1 case is still under investigation

There are 3 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The health unit website says 1,988 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: