2 men suffer head, neck injuries after assault outside bar: Windsor police

Four suspects have been charged and one remains outstanding after two victims were repeatedly struck with beer bottles and kicked outside an Ouelette Avenue bar early Saturday morning.

According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly after 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, patrol officers came across a disturbance outside a bar in the 300-block of Ouellette Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man with serious injuries to their heads and necks. The two victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Over the course of the investigation, officers reviewed surveillance footage which depicted a group of five men hitting the victims with beer bottles and kicking them multiple times.

Officers arrested four suspects at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, one 24-year-old man, two 25-year-old men and one 26-year-old man have each been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

A fifth male suspect is outstanding. He is described by police as a light skinned male with a large afro, and at the time of the incident was wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves, khaki pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on the Catch Crooks website.