2 men suffer head, neck injuries after assault outside bar: Windsor police
Four suspects have been charged and one remains outstanding after two victims were repeatedly struck with beer bottles and kicked outside an Ouelette Avenue bar early Saturday morning.
According to the Windsor Police Service, shortly after 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, patrol officers came across a disturbance outside a bar in the 300-block of Ouellette Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man with serious injuries to their heads and necks. The two victims were taken to hospital for treatment.
Over the course of the investigation, officers reviewed surveillance footage which depicted a group of five men hitting the victims with beer bottles and kicking them multiple times.
Officers arrested four suspects at the scene.
As a result of the investigation, one 24-year-old man, two 25-year-old men and one 26-year-old man have each been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
A fifth male suspect is outstanding. He is described by police as a light skinned male with a large afro, and at the time of the incident was wearing a grey shirt with black sleeves, khaki pants, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on the Catch Crooks website.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian pilot who exposed Dominican Republic drug trafficking operation suing federal government, Pivot Airlines
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
Oregon Powerball player wins a US$1.3 billion jackpot, ending more than 3 months without a grand prize
A Powerball player in Oregon won a jackpot worth more than US$1.3 billion on Sunday, ending a winless streak that had stretched more than three months.
International leaders condemn Ecuador after police break into the Mexican Embassy in Quito
International leaders have condemned Ecuador after police in the country's capital broke into the Mexican Embassy to arrest a former vice president who had been granted political asylum.
School in St. Jerome, Que. forced to toss thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses
A school in Saint-Jerome, Que. was forced to toss out thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses that were purchased on Amazon.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
A new declaration in Mexico gives 19 cats roaming the presidential palace food and care fur-ever
They prowl through palace gardens stalking pigeons and make cameos on televised press briefings. Some greet tourists at the doors, while others take a sneaky lick of ice cream from staff.
Gunfight at south Florida bar leaves two dead, seven injured
A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar left two people dead and seven injured early Saturday.
'You're the chef': Fast-food chains embrace menu hackers' creative combinations
Some are as simple as coating chicken nuggets in a blend of barbecue and ghost pepper sauces — nicknamed "cowboy caviar" — but others take things to a new level, like dropping pie or mini cinnamon sugar doughnuts into a milkshake or ensconcing a hotdog in onion rings.
Ont. paramedic killed in Swiss avalanche
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
-
Suspects resist arrest, crash into apartment building in Hanover: police
Two people wanted in multiple jurisdictions are facing charges after Hanover police said they tried to resist arrest and crashed a vehicle into an apartment building.
-
One person killed in Brant county collision
One person has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brant county.
London police investigating 'serious' crash between motorcycle, vehicle
London police are investigating following a 'serious' collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
-
Still need a pair of glasses for Monday’s solar eclipse? CTV News London has got you covered
With Monday’s total solar eclipse set to bathe the region in darkness during the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, many people still find themselves scrambling to find a pair of eclipse glasses. But if you need still a pair of glasses, we’ve got you covered.
-
No criminal charges to be laid after LPS cruiser collides with cyclist in central London, Ont.
No criminal charges will be laid after a cyclist was injured after being struck by a London police cruiser near the city’s core last December, the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Friday.
Royal Canadian Navy visits Collingwood for unique training operation
The Royal Canadian Navy is in Collingwood this weekend for a unique training operation.
-
Students showcase skills at annual Simcoe County Regional Science and Technology Fair
Students from across the region are showcasing their skills at the Simcoe County Regional Science and Technology Fair this weekend.
-
Barrie Colts force a game six with shutout win against Oshawa
The Barrie Colts kept their playoff hopes alive Friday night after shutting out the Oshawa Generals.
-
Two men fined $2K each for illegal baitfish sales in northern Ont.
An Ontario man and a Quebec resident have each been fined $2,000 for their part in the illegal sale of baitfish in 2021.
-
Do you know this man? North Bay police seek public's help
Police are looking to identify a person of interest in connection with an ongoing vehicle theft investigation in North Bay.
Maple Weekend 2024: Ontarians head to the bush for sweet celebrations
It is Maple Weekend in Ontario and events are scheduled across the province to celebrate the region’s favourite pancake topping.
-
Fires destroy northwestern Ont. First Nation band office, home
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
-
Here's how it feels in Ottawa, eastern Ontario this Sunday
The countdown for the solar eclipse day continues, but will Ottawa and eastern Ontario have clear skies?
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE Does looking up at the sky during the solar eclipse cause neck injuries?
According to physiotherapists, looking up at the sky for prolonged periods can cause neck strain and soreness for casual viewers and astronomers.
-
NEW THIS MORNING Will it be cloudy during Monday's solar eclipse? Environment Canada seems to think so
Weather forecasts are predicting that cities along the path of totality during Monday's solar eclipse will have clouds that could obstruct the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': Next major eclipse in Toronto won't happen for another 120 years
A GTA professor says the upcoming major eclipse is quite literally a “once-in a lifetime event” as the last time it happened in the Toronto region was 1925 and the next one is expected to be in 2144.
-
Impaired driver charged and injured after crashing into tree in Scarborough neighbourhood: police
A person has been sent to hospital and is facing charges after crashing into a tree while driving under the influence in a residential area in Scarborough, police say.
-
For some who are spiritually inclined, eclipse has added significance
When the Earth, moon and sun align on Monday, Kendra Pape-Green plans to be in a secluded spot in nature.
-
-
Violence at Montreal metro station part of larger problem: advocate
Though police say the assaults at the Lionel-Groulx metro station in Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood were likely random, security problems on public transit are not new and some are concerned that it's part of a much larger problem.
21-year-old facing charges after robbery at Winnipeg outlet mall
A 21-year-old man is facing several charges following a robbery at Outlet Collection Winnipeg on Friday.
-
Paw-sitive experience: Winnipeg Humane Society’s puppy yoga returns
Puppy yoga classes are back at the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS), giving participants the chance to get fit with some furry friends.
-
'Only seemed right': Andrew Harris retiring as Winnipeg Blue Bomber
Hometown hero and four-time Grey Cup Champion Andrew Harris is retiring.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash near Edmonton International Airport Friday
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night near the Edmonton International Airport.
-
'It's painful for a parent': Mother protests in support of son with autism who was arrested while playing
The mother of a teen with autism who was arrested by RCMP while playing says she has never received an apology.
-
1 arrested at animal rights protest in northwest Edmonton Saturday
A woman was arrested Saturday during a protest in support of animal rights.
Calgary police investigate assault at Market Mall
Police arrested three youths following reports of an assault at Market Mall Saturday afternoon.
-
More than 300 athletes from across Alberta competing in lifesaving championships in Calgary
Over 300 athletes from 15 different clubs across Alberta are competing this weekend in the 2024 Alberta and Northwest Territories Pool Lifesaving Championships and Junior games at Brookfield Residential YMCA in Calgary.
-
No shots fired in southwest assault involving a firearm
Calgary police are investigating an assault in the southwest community of Chinook Park that involved a firearm.
First look at memorial D-Day statue takes place, honouring Royal Regina Rifles
Members of the Royal Regina Rifles along with many dignitaries gathered on the grounds of the legislature Saturday for the first look at a new memorial statue.
-
Interested in starting a garden? Here are some tips for beginners
Now that spring is here, some people may be thinking about starting a garden but don’t know where to start.
-
Here's when street sweeping will begin in Regina
Street sweeping will soon begin in different neighbourhoods in Regina to clear away leaves, as well as remove sand and debris from roads.
Vehicle plunges into Fraser River, driver's whereabouts unknown
Crews were able to locate a vehicle that somehow ended up in the Fraser River overnight Saturday, but the fate of its driver is currently unknown.
-
Langford park closed after person drops off 'explosive material': RCMP
The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.
-
Woman stabs taxi driver with needle, steals cab: Mission RCMP
Mounties in Mission say a woman assaulted a taxi driver and stole his vehicle on Friday night, and are asking for witnesses to come forward.
-
How A.I. and underwater microphones are protecting whales in B.C.
On a two-kilometre stretch of Boundary Pass near Saturna Island, underwater microphones known as hydrophones are used to capture whales in action. It’s a practice that’s been in place for years, but newly implemented technology is helping give mariners a heads up when a whale could be in their path.
-
On-reserve child poverty more than double B.C.'s average, according to data
In late February the First Call Child and Youth Advocacy Society released their annual Poverty Report Card, announcing that in 2021, 14 per cent of children were living in poverty - while on reserves this is more than double the provincial rate.
Nova Scotia premier joins calls for meeting with Trudeau about carbon pricing
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has joined a call from leaders across the country asking for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss carbon pricing.
-
'Women are getting paid and they're playing their favourite sport': recent women’s sports shattering viewing records
March Madness comes to a close this weekend, and this year on the women’s side, it’s been a ratings blockbuster.
-
The largest cheerleading event in Atlantic Canada hits Halifax
Months of preparation and planning all comes together in a two-and-a-half minute routine at the 2024 CheerExpo National Championship in Halifax, where teams are competing for a chance to appear at the World Cheer Championships.
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.