2 in hospital after fight involving knife at Milton elementary school
Police tape preserves the scene of a stabbing at Tiger Jeet Singh Elementary School. (David Ritchie)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 6, 2018 6:23AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 6, 2018 9:21AM EDT
MILTON, Ont. -- Police west of Toronto say two 13-year-olds were taken to hospital and one has been arrested after a fight involving a knife at an elementary school.
Halton Regional Police say they were called to Tiger Jeet Singh Elementary School in Milton, Ont., at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
They say several youths were involved in an altercation, and two were injured when "a knife was used."
Investigators say the two youths suffered minor injuries.
Police say a 13-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday evening and faces several weapons charges.
He's been released to the custody of his parents and is due in youth court later this month.