

CTV Windsor





An important note for LaSalle and Amherstburg commuters.

You may want to find a new route into Windsor or prepare for a summer filled with traffic chaos.

LaSalle council has approved the rehabilitation of the Front Road Bridge over Turkey Creek.

The $2.3 million project will be paid for by the town and Essex County. It involves lifting the bridge, replacing the abutments, making other repairs and lowering the bridge.

The town has wanted to do the work for the past two years, but it was delayed due to other traffic projects.

There will be lane reductions during the project by Amico Infrastructures.

Work is expected to be ongoing until October.