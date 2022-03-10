$2.1 million project aims to modernize Tecumseh VIA Rail crossing
The Canadian government and the Town of Tecumseh are investing $2.1 million to modernize the VIA Rail crossing at Lesperance Road making it safer for road users.
Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kuzmierczyk and Mayor Gary McNamara announced the project Thursday. The project also aims to transform the street north of the rail crossing into a “more attractive public space.”
“Our community understands the importance of making our railroads as safe as possible, and we remember the tragic accidents that have impacted families in Tecumseh and Windsor,” Kuzmierczyk said in a news release. “This important investment from our federal government and the Town will help make one of the busiest and most important rail crossings in Tecumseh safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.”
The federal government is contributing $1,027,200 as part of its commitment to improving rail safety and increasing public awareness of Canada’s rail system.
The town is investing $1,105,000 and has started the detailed design of improvements to the Lesperance Road rail crossing between Tecumseh Road and First Street.
Tecumseh is also in the process of securing properties needed to make the crossing improvements and connect them to the intersection of Lesperance and Tecumseh Roads to the south.
The town expects construction will start in mid-August and will take about 10 weeks to complete.
After an inspection in 2014, VIA Rail told the town the approach to the crossing is too steep, so the project will ensure the gradient of the crossing approach meets current safety standards.
In addition to making the rail crossing safer, the town says the improvements will add to the beautification of Tecumseh’s downtown.
“We recognize the crossing on Lesperance is a vital north-south transportation link in the Town and are extremely pleased that Transport Canada has approved funding to improve the safety and functioning of the crossing,” McNamara said. “The project also provides an opportunity to implement a small segment of the Tecumseh Road CIP Streetscaping Project to showcase the planned improvements in our downtown area. Thank you, Irek, for your support and assistance with securing this important funding for our Town.”
Enhancements will be made to the streetscaping along the west side of Lesperance including the addition of trees, decorative street lighting, furniture and pavement set out in the Tecumseh Road Main Street Community Improvement Plan (CIP) Streetscaping Project.
