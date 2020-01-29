WINDSOR -- Two people from a Tecumseh Road business have been arrested and accused of fraud totaling over $1 million.

The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in January of 2020 after a local financial institution reported a suspected fraud.

Through investigation, police say three fraudulent cheques were written and deposited into local ATM machines, totaling over $1 million. A portion of the funds were then withdrawn and transferred from an account prior to the cheques returning as Non-Sufficient Funds.

Police say they determined these cheques and the transferred/withdrawn money were related to a business located in the 6000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Through investigation, police identified two suspects.

On Jan. 23, an adult female employee of the business was arrested without incident and is facing a charge of fraud over $5,000. She was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

The next day, a man, the owner of the business, was arrested without incident and is facing a charge of fraud over $5000. He was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Police say no individual persons are believed to have been victimized in this case and the financial institution involved is believed to be the sole victim.

The Financial Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this case.

The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the public to regularly check your financial records and never give out your information to untrusted sources. If you believe you have been a victim of a fraud, please contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.