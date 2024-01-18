WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 19-year-old reported missing in Essex County

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    OPP are asking the public for help in finding a person reported as missing.

    Benson, 19, was last seen in Harrow on Jan. 15.

    He is descrivbed as 6’0” with a thinbuild, shaved brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

    Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

