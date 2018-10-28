19-year-old driver slams into tree while impaired: CK police
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 2:38PM EDT
A 19-year-old Chatham man is facing some serious charges after allegedly driving into a tree while impaired.
Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, police received a call of an erratic driver on Kiel Drive.
According to police, a witness watched the vehicle turn onto Merritt Avenue and strike a tree.
The man has been charged with having a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.