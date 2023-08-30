19-year-old charged in connection to sexual assault of a minor

A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

An investigated by the Windsor Police Service’s Major Crime Unit was initiated in Aug. 2023, after police received a report that a 17-year-old girl had been sexually assault on numerous occasions by a male acquaintance.

Police found and arrested the suspect on Monday in the 3400 block of Bloomfield Road.

The Windsor resident is now facing sexual assault, assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.