$180,000 in improvements planned for park in Forest Glade

A Forest Glade park is getting $180,000 in improvements.

The City of Windsor Parks Department will begin construction of the upgrades to Wildwood Park with work starting on Oct. 13.

The work, approved as part of the 2022 capital budget, will include the construction and installation of a new 30-foot by 25-foot shade structure. A concrete pad with picnic tables, solar lights, trees and a connecting pathway will also be installed.

The work will result in a partial closure of the trail for approximately five weeks. The park will remain open during the work, but a portion of the recreational trail will be barricaded to prevent access to the construction area.

Work is expected to be complete by the end of November 2022.