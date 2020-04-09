WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are 262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, including 18 new cases.

There have been 1,940 people tested in Windsor-Essex and 275 tests are pending.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr.Wajid Ahmed outlined data collected for COVID-19 in the region on Thursday.

“It’s not the time right now to relax,” says Ahmed. “It’s time to make sure that we are following through.”

The death count remains at seven people. Four deaths have been at long-term care homes.

There are seven outbreaks at long-term care homes.

Out of the 262 cases, 13 people have recovered.

With Easter weekend almost here, Ahmed is urging residents to maintain physical distancing and avoid the temptation of getting together with extended family.

“The best way to do it is staying home and not getting together with people you don’t live with,” says Ahmed.