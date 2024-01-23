175 vehicles stopped in LaSalle RIDE program

LaSalle police stopped 175 vehicles in a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program over the weekend.

Officers conducted the RIDE program at various locations in LaSalle on Saturday. The officers conducted four roadside sobriety tests.

No suspensions or charges were laid for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Officers also issued several cautions for traffic-related infractions that included burnt-out headlights, expired licence plates, driver’s licences, seat belts, and insurance documents.

Police are reminding all drivers to plan ahead for a ride home and don’t drink and drive.

Officers say they will continue to educate and inform the public of the consequences of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs and will conduct R.I.D.E. Programs throughout the year to help reduce and prevent impaired driving.