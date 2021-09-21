WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after 1700 pounds of copper wiring was reported stolen.

Sometime between Friday at 5 p.m. and Monday at 8 a.m. unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a fenced compound on Queen Street.

Once inside, the police say suspect(s) cut the lock to a sea container and stole approximately 1700 pounds of 2” copper / lead wires that were set aside for disposal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ryan Kloostra at ryank@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87144. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.