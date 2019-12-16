Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl says she was approached by a ‘suspicious’ man.

On Friday around 1 p.m., an unknown man was driving a silver four-door car on McNaughton Avenue, near Cedarwoods Crescent in Chatham.

Police say he rolled down his window and asked the girl if she wanted a ride. The teen replied no and the man drove away.

The man was wearing dark square shaped sunglasses, was approximately 30-40 years old and the vehicle had dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or identity of the man is asked to contact Const. Rachele Marineau at rachelem@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87336. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.