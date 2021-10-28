17 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, drop in school outbreaks
Windsor-Essex County Health Unit office in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 464 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,471 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,834 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 3 workplaces
- 0 long-term care or retirement homes
- 6 community outbreaks
- 2 school outbreaks
There was a decrease in the amount of school outbreaks in the region. WECHU had nine schools in outbreak status on Monday.
More coming.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
UPDATEd
UPDATEd | Giant missing rubber duck 'Teddy Ginsbird' seen… with duck hunters?
-
-
-
-
-