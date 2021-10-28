17 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, drop in school outbreaks

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 464 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,471 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,834 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

3 workplaces

0 long-term care or retirement homes

6 community outbreaks

2 school outbreaks

There was a decrease in the amount of school outbreaks in the region. WECHU had nine schools in outbreak status on Monday.

More coming.