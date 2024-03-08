WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $160,000 house fire in west Windsor

    File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Damage is estimated at $160,000 after a house fire in west Windsor.

    Crews were called to the 3200 block of Millen St. near Felix Avenue just after midnight.

    The cause has been listed as unattended cooking, no injuries have been reported and one person has been displaced.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News