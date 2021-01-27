WINDSOR, ONT. -- Officials almost have a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village at St. Clair under control.

Since the outbreak began in December, 164 residents and 137 staff members tested positive for the virus. The home also had 53 deaths.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with their friends and families who are grieving these losses. Each resident was a friend, a family member and a neighbour,” St. Clair general manager Tammy Roberts said in a written statement to CTV News. “Each of them were unique, with stories that made us laugh, cry and look forward to spending the day together. They are deeply missed.”

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has been providing staff and logistical support since the start of the pandemic and has offered clinical support during the outbreak.

The home says there are only 16 active cases remaining with 101 having recovered.

“We are happy to report that 86 residents have now had their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and we will be working closely with Public Health to offer the same for the other residents when they are deemed eligible,” Roberts said. “Public Health officials will make that determination.”

She said four of the home’s seven occupied neighbourhoods have been resolved by public health, while one is unoccupied. Meaning, with safe infection prevention and control practices in place, residents are now able to resume some of their more normal daily activities.

All but seven staff members have recovered and returned to work.

"Until we actually are in the clear in this, they are still worried," Unifor Local 2458 president Tullio DiPonti said of his members. "They are doing everything possible to make sure they stay safe some the residents can stay safe."

DiPonti is pleased the trend is in the right direction, but remains concerned with any delay in the second round of vaccinations.

“We have to make sure we have that vaccine on hand so all our staff can get that second vaccine and so will the residents so that’s the biggest worry we’ve got right now,” he said. “That we get all our members and the residents in these facilities vaccinated and they get the second shot.”

DiPonti said it's important to remain cautious and "not let out guards down."

"At the end of the day we have to remember it’s not over yet. We are looking forward to the day it is," he said. "We still have to be vigilant and make sure we don’t get caught in the same thing we did in the first wave."

