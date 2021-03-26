WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 sits at 401 people.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave the weekly epidemiological summary on Friday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,683 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,056 people who have recovered.

WECHU says 226 cases are considered active. There are 17 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and six people are in the ICU.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

10 are related to close contacts

5 are considered community acquired

1 is still under investigation.

The health unit says 55 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.

There are 11 outbreaks in the region, including five at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one at a school.

