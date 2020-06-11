WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

According to numbers released by the health unit on Thursday, the area has 1,120 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 667 people who have recovered.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 67. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There is one long-term care facility still experiencing an outbreak. The WECHU is monitoring a new outbreak at Country Village Long-Term Care home, where one staff member has tested positive.

More coming.