150 straw bails go up in flames in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a large straw fire on Eberts Line in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Monday, July 31, 2018. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent fire)
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 10:19AM EDT
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a large straw fire on Eberts Line.
The blaze started just before 7 p.m. on Monday at 9299 Eberts Line.
Officials say about 150 straw bales were involved in the fire and required heavy equipment to separate the large pile.
Fire crews monitored the scene for several of hours, but officials said there is no risk to any property or people.