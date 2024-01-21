15 year old makes threats, distributes child pornography after break up: CKPS

A 15-year-old youth is in custody after they allegedly made threats against multiple people and distributed child pornography following a break up, police in Chatham-Kent said.

According to the Chatham Kent Police Service, a 15-year-old youth was recently involved in a relationship break up.

Police said that following the break up, the youth made threats to multiple family members and sent "inappropriate content" to several people.

The youth was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats and distribution of child pornography.

The youth was held for bail.