WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 15-year-old is facing charges following a stabbing investigation in west Windsor.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Curry Avenue at 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a stabbing.

Responding officers found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound who was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Soon after, the 15-year-old male suspect was identified and arrested in the area without incident.

Due to the fact that the accused in this matter is a young offender, he cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.