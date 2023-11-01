WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 15-year-old arrested after 'unprovoked argument' and alleged assault

    Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)

    Windsor police have arrested a 15-year-old youth after an alleged assault in south Windsor.

    After putting out a call on social media Tuesday afternoon, the teen was arrested in the evening.

    On Oct. 27 around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the 2300 block of Everts Avenue — near the corner of Dominion Boulevard and Northwood Street.

    An investigation revealed a man was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect approached him and started "an unprovoked argument," according to a release from Windsor police.

    "As the victim attempted to exit his vehicle, the suspect assaulted him and damaged the victim's cell phone. The suspect then threatened to kill the victim and fled the scene," said police.

    According to police, the victim sustained "minor injuries."

    The youth is facing charges of assault, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and uttering death threats.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News