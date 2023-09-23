Windsor

    • 15 year old arrested after attending residence with firearm: Chatham-Kent police

    A 15 year old youth has been arrested by police in Chatham-Kent after they attended a person’s home while in possession of a firearm Saturday morning.

    According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 8:46 a.m. on Saturday police responded to an address in Chatham for a weapons complaint.

    Police said a pedestrian observed an unknown suspect outside his home with a suspected firearm. The suspect was the seen entering the building and attending a second story window.

    Throughout the course of the incident, the suspect was observed to be in the possession of a firearm.

    Police quickly attended the scene and one person was arrested.

    A 15 year old youth – who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act – was arrested for breaching a weapons prohibition and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Police said the situation was resolved without incident and there are no public safety concerns. 

