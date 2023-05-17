15 Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent gas stations to offer fuel at a discount ahead of long weekend

Taking a road trip this coming long weekend? You might want to fuel up on Thursday.

Heading into Victoria Day weekend Circle K is hosting a “Fuel Day” across Canada offering 10 cents off per litre of fuel at more than 370 locations in Ontario — including 15 in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Thursday, May 18 between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"The May long weekend marks the start of summer, and we want to start the season by thanking our customers," said Mélissa Lessard, head of North American marketing at Alimentation Couche-Tard. "It's the perfect time to show our appreciation and help make life a little easier every day with our 'Fuel Day' happening throughout Ontario."

On “Fuel Day” the posted price and price on the pump will reflect the discounted price during that time.

“Whether you are joining friends or are travelling to see loved ones, our retail locations are pleased to welcome you,” Lessard said.

A map of the Circle K locations participating in “Fuel Day” is available online.