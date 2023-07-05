15 opioid overdoses in Windsor-Essex prompts alert

A public alert was issued Tuesday after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s (WECHU) flagged 15 opioid overdoses in one week.

According to the alert, between June 26 to July 2, there was in increase in the number of opioid overdose emergency department visits, and suspected opioid overdoses calls.

The system identified 15 opioid overdose emergency department visits, 11 of which involved fentanyl.

The system also picked up five consecutive days of suspected opioid overdose EMS calls between June 28 to July 2.

During the seven day period, there were a total of 25 EMS calls for suspected opioid overdoses.

Together, the 15 overdoses combined with the five consecutive days of suspect opioid overdose calls warranted a public alert.