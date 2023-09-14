$15-million manufacturing investment to create jobs in Windsor-Essex

The COVID-19 pandemic helped bring a project to Windsor that was nine years in the making.

“One of the biggest growth periods for us was during the pandemic,” said Tim Galbraith, general manager at Cavalier Tool & Manufacturing.

That growth is allowing them to invest $15-million in expansion.

“It allowed our name to get out and get more business so the fact that our business grew necessitated what you see behind me,” said Galbraith.

An assembly line making components for molds is now active and has room for future expansion. The operation will run year round.

“Where before we would have 15 machines it now we have a cell and a robot feeds it so there's no down time,” he said.

The investment will create a total of 30 jobs, some of which have already been filled. The provincial government is pitching in $2.25 million. It is not an interest free loan but is based on performance.

Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, says the investment will strengthen a supply chain that was severely impacted by the pandemic.

“This is going to expand the supply chain right across Canada by helping companies reduce their compliance on imported tools and molds. They are going to be made right here,” Fedeli said.

About 10 per cent of Cavalier’s business is focused on automotive while 50 per cent is made up of commercial.

“We spread ourselves across the industry,” said Galbraith who is proud the company is able to re-shore work previously done elsewhere.

“Every week we visit a company that is reshoring their products,” Fedeli said.

Galbraith feels this investment put Cavalier is a strong position as changes to the industry loom on the horizon.

There are many disrupters coming down the pipe. Artificial intelligence. Additive manufacturing. These are all things that will be big disrupters in our industry and we are going to be part of that.”