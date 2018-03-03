

AM800, CTV Windsor





Two adults and 12 children have been displaced following a house fire in Leamington.

Crews were called to the 500-block of Bruner Rd. near Mersea Rd. 5 late Friday afternoon.

Heavy smoke was found on the first and second floors when firefighters arrived.

No injuries are reported.

The Salvation Army is providing shelter and needs to family members.

Unattended cooking is blamed for starting the fire.

Damage is pegged at $130,000.