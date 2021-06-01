Advertisement
14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, one new death
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Tuesday.
Officials report a man in his 70s from the community has since died. The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 427 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,572 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,943 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 1 cases are community acquired
- 12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 9 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 12 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,798 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 247,613 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- A total of 275,361 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 70.8 per cent of adults 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine