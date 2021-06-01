WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Tuesday.

Officials report a man in his 70s from the community has since died. The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 427 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,572 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,943 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

1 cases are community acquired

12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

9 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 12 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and five people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,798 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: