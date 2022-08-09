14 charged for stunt driving during July anti-noise campaign

Windsor police laid 14 stunt driving charges along with 25 other noise-related tickets during their July campaign.

The Windsor Police Service anti-noise campaign continued through July.

Officers handed out fines for a number of noise-related complaints including 15 improper muffler charges, nine for unnecessary noise, one for a noise by-law ineffective exhaust and 14 for stunt driving.

Police are reminding drivers making excessive noise could lead to a $110 ticket or more depending on the offence.