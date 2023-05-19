$14,000 in drugs and cash seized in south Windsor bust

Windsor police have charged a suspect after seizing over $14,000 worth of cash and drugs in south Windsor.

Members of our Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) and the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) arrested a 21-year-old man, suspected of having a firearm in the 4300 block of Howard around 10:38 p.m. on Thursday.

At the time of the arrest officers located $6,000 in cash and 7.6 grams of suspected cocaine inside the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers then executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence in the 4600 block of Helsinki Crescent.

Police proceeded to seize an additional, 52 capsules containing an unknown white powder, a digital scale, a nylon holster, and over 78.9 grams of suspected cocaine. The total street value of these substances is over $8,600.

The 21-year-old has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.