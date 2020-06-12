WINDSOR, ONT. -- For the fourth straight day, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex is in double digits.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 13 new cases in the region.

The area has 1,133 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 676 people who have recovered, according to numbers released by the health unit on Friday.

Eight of the 13 new cases are in the agri-farm sector. Five are under investigation.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 67. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed provided a weekly summary of statistics on Friday.

He says Windsor remains fourth highest in the province per 100,000 population.

Ahmed says the stats show the majority of the cases this month have been in the agri-farm sector and the community transmission is low.

In Chatham-Kent the total number of positive cases remains at 148. That region moves to Stage 2 of reopening on Friday.