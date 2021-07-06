WINDSOR, ONT. -- Members of the Essex County OPP traffic unit and the Ministry of Transportation enforcement officers inspected 14 commercial vehicles Monday and laid 13 charges.

The OPP Traffic Management Unit (TMU) and MTO enforcement officers inspected commercial motor vehicles in the Town of Essex checking licensing, documentation, vehicle weight and mechanical fitness.

Officers inspected 14 vehicles, seven commercial motor vehicles (CMV) were taken out of services and 13 charges were laid.

“The OPP acknowledges and commends the many safe CMV drivers who contribute to safe Ontario roads. The OPP will continue to work with CMV drivers to aim to reduce the number of CMV-related collisions and resulting deaths and injuries on OPP-patrolled roads,” a news release from Essex County OPP says.

Police say the OPP investigates thousands of preventable CMV collisions each year, “making this a serious road safety issue.”

Last year, CMV involved collisions accounted for around 11 per cent of accidents OPP officers investigated in the province which is a slight decrease from 2019.

OPP West region responded to more than 1000 CMV-involved collisions in 2020.