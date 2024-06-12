WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 13 area groups receive money from Gordie Howe Bridge Community Benefits Plan

    The freighter Manitowoc makes its way down the Detroit River past continuing construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Canadian span, in Detroit on Dec. 29, 2023. The second bridge connecting Detroit and Canada over the Detroit River won't open for travel until fall 2025, months later than anticipated, officials said Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (Daniel Mears /Detroit News via AP) The freighter Manitowoc makes its way down the Detroit River past continuing construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Canadian span, in Detroit on Dec. 29, 2023. The second bridge connecting Detroit and Canada over the Detroit River won't open for travel until fall 2025, months later than anticipated, officials said Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (Daniel Mears /Detroit News via AP)
    Share

    The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has announced the latest recipients of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan to help communities near the site.

    Organizations on both sides of the border serving Sandwich and west Windsor as well as southwest Detroit will see a share of $200,000 to help improve their communities and benefit residents.

    Windsor initiatives:

    •  Windsor Symphony Orchestra: Education, community outreach and concert programming
    •  CJAM Student Media: 2024 Higher Grounds Music Festival
    •  Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation: Kickstarting the West
    •  Society of Saint Vincent de Paul: Fridge/freezer purchase and programming support
    •  Bike Windsor Essex: Virtual guided bicycle tours
    •  Assumption University: Father Joe Quinn Education Series
    •  Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary: Family activities and events

    Detroit initiatives:

    •  New City Kids: Transformational Teen Life Internship program
    •  Hispanic Police Officers’ Association of Michigan – Detroit Chapter: Grants for Youth Sports in Southwest Detroit
    •  Southwest Detroit Business Association: Experience Southwest Detroit
    •  Trinity-St. Mark’s Pantry and Gardens: Feed the Homeless
    •  Unity in Our Community Timebank: Let’s Get Moving
    •  Southwest Economic Solutions: Literacy programming at Campbell

    Since 2019, the plan has given $700,000 to various community projects and groups.

    “Our commitment to community investment has yielded astounding results for the Windsor-Detroit region over the past five years, with over 100 projects underway or complete through the Neighbourhood Infrastructure Strategy," said Charl van Niekerk, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority in a statement.

    "I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished in collaboration with our valued delivery partners," he added.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News