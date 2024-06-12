13 area groups receive money from Gordie Howe Bridge Community Benefits Plan

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has announced the latest recipients of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan to help communities near the site.

Organizations on both sides of the border serving Sandwich and west Windsor as well as southwest Detroit will see a share of $200,000 to help improve their communities and benefit residents.

Windsor initiatives:

Windsor Symphony Orchestra: Education, community outreach and concert programming

CJAM Student Media: 2024 Higher Grounds Music Festival

Windsor-Essex Community Housing Corporation: Kickstarting the West

Society of Saint Vincent de Paul: Fridge/freezer purchase and programming support

Bike Windsor Essex: Virtual guided bicycle tours

Assumption University: Father Joe Quinn Education Series

Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary: Family activities and events

Detroit initiatives:

New City Kids: Transformational Teen Life Internship program

Hispanic Police Officers’ Association of Michigan – Detroit Chapter: Grants for Youth Sports in Southwest Detroit

Southwest Detroit Business Association: Experience Southwest Detroit

Trinity-St. Mark’s Pantry and Gardens: Feed the Homeless

Unity in Our Community Timebank: Let’s Get Moving

Southwest Economic Solutions: Literacy programming at Campbell

Since 2019, the plan has given $700,000 to various community projects and groups.

“Our commitment to community investment has yielded astounding results for the Windsor-Detroit region over the past five years, with over 100 projects underway or complete through the Neighbourhood Infrastructure Strategy," said Charl van Niekerk, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority in a statement.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished in collaboration with our valued delivery partners," he added.