12 people displaced following fire in Windsor
A dozen people have been displaced after a fire in the area of Parent Avenue and Assumption Street in Windsor.
Crews were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and was declared under control just before 1 a.m.
Unattended cooking gets the blame for the $400,000 blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
LATEST UPDATES | Officials urge Yellowknife residents to not return, saying fires are still 'threats'
Crews continue to battle a wildfire close to Yellowknife while residents trying to return home are an added complication for officials. One community in the territory, however, was allowed to return.
Donald Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges
Former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking that yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a U.S. ex-president.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
Fear, falsehoods and conspiracy theories ignite amid Canada's wildfires
Canada's current wildfire season is devastating evidence of the effects of climate change, scientists say, but for some conspiracy theorists, the thousands of square kilometres of burnt ground isn't enough to convince them.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Donald Trump surrenders in Georgia, Kleenex leaves the Canadian market, and the Spanish soccer federation president refuses to resign over kissing a player on the lips without her consent.
Movie reviews: It's hard to dislike a movie as relentlessly upbeat as 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,' 'Golda,' and 'Dreamin' Wild'
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
Bad behavior at Wellington County golf course causes thousands in damages
OPP are trying to identify four people who caused “extensive” damage to a golf course in southern Wellington County.
Kitchener’s new plan to bring bigger entertainers to the city
Kitchener is hoping to bring bigger and better entertainers to the city by taking a more aggressive leadership role at four of its live venues.
Car fire spreads to garage in London
Crews responded to the home on Brandy Lane Court around 4 p.m. on Thursday with smoke and flames showing.
Ball Python found on Bruce County trail
Hikers on the Biener Trail had a surprising encounter Thursday when they found a Ball Python snake.
'Unprecedented' flooding kills one and floods basements in Glencoe, Ont.
One person has died after a transport truck fell through the road north of Glencoe as a result of Wednesday night’s storm, according to OPP.
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after last week's brutal attack
Two nights ago, roughly 800 people gathered to attend a vigil in the Owen Sound neighbourhood where Rahman was attacked last Thursday.
Fog advisory in effect for most of central Ontario
Fog is expected to make driving conditions hazardous across Central Ontario this morning.
Witnesses sought to multi-vehicle crash that killed Barrie woman, injured her baby and 3 others in construction zone on CR 124
Ontario police are canvassing for witnesses and video of a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon on Tuesday that claimed a new mother's life and injured her baby and three others.
A deal has been struck to complete 4-laning on Highway 69
SNC-Lavalin has signed an agreement with Indigenous-owned construction firm Shwe Miikaan to continue work expanding Highway 69 to four lanes between Sudbury and Toronto.
Sault-area doctor had right to drop patient due to mom's behaviour
A Sault-area specialist had the right to refuse to take on a patient because of the abusive behaviour of the patient’s mother, an appeals tribunal has ruled.
This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in the first six months of 2023
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught thousands of drivers speeding in the first six months of the year.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 25-27
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of August.
Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
Mississauga man behind Canadian self-harm websites linked to 88 deaths in the U.K.
The National Crime Agency in the U.K. has linked 88 deaths to Mississauga man Kenneth Law, who has been accused of selling poison and other tools for the express purpose of suicide.
Person reportedly swept into storm drain at Toronto park
Crews are on site at Earl Bales Park, searching for a person reportedly swept into the park’s storm drain tunnels.
Former Toronto mayor John Tory announces temporary return to talk radio
Former Toronto Mayor John Tory will return to hosting talk radio, at least temporarily, taking over as host of NEWSTALK 1010’s Moore in the Morning next week.
'Just horrible': Montreal woman accused of illegally breeding cats, dogs, in unsanitary conditions
A woman in Montreal’s east end is accused of breeding cats and dogs in her apartment under appalling conditions. Animal rights activists and her landlord are denouncing how the animals were treated.
Another pedestrian struck in east Montreal
For the second time in two days, a pedestrian was hit by a car and severely injured in Montreal's east end. The 50-year-old man is in critical condition at the hospital.
Man in hospital after officer-involved shooting: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police say a stabbing suspect is in hospital after he was shot by an officer in the Clayton Park area Thursday night.
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
Price of gas down in the Maritimes, diesel increases
The price of gas decreased overnight in the Maritimes while diesel increased.
Former Clarion Hotel now being used as medical boarding home
What was once the Clarion Hotel near Polo Park is being transformed into a home away from home for Nunavut residents seeking health care in Winnipeg.
Man charged following fatal hit-and-run on Highway 59: Manitoba RCMP
A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old man on Highway 59 this spring.
The vintage Barbies being curated at the Manitoba Museum
The Manitoba Museum is cataloguing some vintage items that are suddenly becoming hot this summer.
Alta. Premier Danielle Smith, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane to tour Calgary evacuee centre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her N.W.T. counterpart Caroline Cochrane will be in Calgary Friday to tour the city's reception centre for wildfire evacuees.
Forest Lawn encampment cleared, but bigger problems suggest fix only temporary
A large homeless encampment causing concern among Forest Lawn residents and business owners has been taken down.
Calgary police investigate daytime shooting at gas station
Calgary police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting.
Man charged in Mill Woods string of disturbances, assaults Thursday night
A 40-year-old man faces charges after embarking on what is believed to have been a drug-or-alcohol-impaired crime spree in south Edmonton Thursday evening.
'Important' 48 hours ahead for crews battling fire near Yellowknife
The next two days will be critical in the fight against a wildfire on the outskirts of Yellowknife, officials said in an update Thursday.
First Nations 'shutting down' access to popular B.C. park until Sept. 30
Two B.C. First Nations say they are "shutting down the public access" to a popular provincial park on their traditional territories, and won't be reopening the area for more than a month.
B.C. lifting final wildfire-related travel restriction
A ban on booking vacation accommodations in West Kelowna will be rescinded at midnight, officially ending an emergency order issued by the B.C. government restricting travel to wildfire-ravaged areas.
Evacuees returning home in Kelowna, B.C., as remaining orders downgraded to alerts
All evacuation orders for properties in Kelowna, B.C., have been downgraded to alerts, officials announced Thursday afternoon.