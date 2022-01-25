12 new COVID-19 deaths, 127 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 12 additional deaths, 164 new high risk COVID-19 cases and 117 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 538 people.

WECHU says high risk cases refer to those eligible for PCR testing in accordance with Ontario's current testing guidance. Here’s a complete list of those eligible.

The health unit says 117 people are in local hospitals with the virus, including 16 in the ICU on Tuesday. That’s a decrease from 127 on Monday.

More details coming.