118 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 over three days.
There were 38 cases reported on Saturday, 58 cases on Sunday and 22 cases on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 468 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,272 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,458 people who have recovered. The health unit says 346 cases are currently active.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 6 workplace outbreaks
- 3 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
- 14 community outbreaks
- 6 school outbreaks
- 1 hospital outbreak
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 58 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 27 cases are community acquired
- 5 cases are outbreak related
- 3 cases are travel related
- 25 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 328,766 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 13,391 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 315,375 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 14,080 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 658,221 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.6% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 83.1% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.