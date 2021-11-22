118 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 over three days.

There were 38 cases reported on Saturday, 58 cases on Sunday and 22 cases on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 468 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,272 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,458 people who have recovered. The health unit says 346 cases are currently active.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

6 workplace outbreaks

3 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

14 community outbreaks

6 school outbreaks

1 hospital outbreak

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

58 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

27 cases are community acquired

5 cases are outbreak related

3 cases are travel related

25 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED