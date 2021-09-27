WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 117 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths over the past three days.

WECHU says 30 cases were reported on Saturday, 47 cases on Sunday and 40 cases on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 453 people. Two men in their 70s from the community died linked to the virus.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 21 people with COVID in hospital – 14 are unvaccinated, five are fully vaccinated and two are partially vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU, five are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,590 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,830 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 307 cases are currently active - 163 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 144 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

64 are close contacts of confirmed cases

29 are community acquired

9 are outbreak related

1 is travel related

14 cases are still under investigation.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

13 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement homes

2 community outbreak

7 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED: