115 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 115 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over the past three days.

WECHU is reporting the numbers for three days together since it doesn’t release statistics on weekends. There were 39 new cases on Saturday, 45 on Sunday and 31 on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 466 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,963 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,205 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 292 cases are currently active, including 148 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

51 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

29 cases are community acquired

10 cases are outbreak-related

2 cases are travel related

23 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

6 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home outbreak

8 community outbreaks

4 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

327,552 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

14,170 WEC residents have only received 1 dose

313,382 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

9,492 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.

A total of 650,426 doses have been administered to WEC residents

86.3% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose

82.6% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.

