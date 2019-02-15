

CTV Windsor





The home of a man who allegedly abducted his daughter, later found dead, is surrounded by police Friday morning.

The girl’s father, 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar, is now in police custody and is expected to face charges.

Police say the body of 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar was found inside a home on Hansen Road North in Brampton around midnight.

CP24 reports the girl’s father lived in the basement of the home.

An Amber alert was issued about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, several hours after Rajkumar failed to return his daughter to her mother.

The girl did not live with her father on a full-time basis, police say, but was dropped off at a gas station in Mississauga at about 3 p.m. so he could take her out for her birthday.

Rajkumar was arrested by OPP near Orillia.

Police responded to complaints from people upset by the noise and tone of the Amber Alert coming in late at night by saying the alert system did its job and Rajkumar was captured.

Someone in Oro-Medonte Township spotted the father’s 2005 Silver two-door Honda Civic and called police.

Armed OPP officers conducted a high-risk takedown, surrounded the vehicle and arrested the man.

With files by The Canadian Press